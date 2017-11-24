class="post-template-default single single-post postid-274101 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"
NSP Board Holds Fall Policy, Planning Meeting

BY National Sorghum Producers | November 24, 2017
The National Sorghum Producers Board of Directors met last week for their annual fall policy, planning and board meeting.

Representatives from Washington, D.C., including those from the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture; Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee; the office of Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE); leading economists and NSP’s D.C. representatives provided insight into a number of legislative issues happening now and on the horizon. NSP board, legislative committee members and staff are fully engaged in tax and farm bill issues, among many others, and will be spending a great deal of time in D.C. on your behalf in the coming months.

