NSP Completes Husker Harvest Days Enforcement

SEPTEMBER 15, 2017 (GRAND ISLAND, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Troop C – Grand Island have completed traffic operations and special enforcements around Husker Harvest Days. The enforcement ran September 12-14.

NSP worked with local law enforcement agencies in Hall County and the Nebraska Department of Transportation to assist with traffic flow for the large, three-day event. Troopers also conducted a

special enforcement operation thanks in part to a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

During the enforcement, citations were issued for Speeding (7), Open Container (1), and No Seat Belt (1). Troopers also assisted three motorists in need of help.