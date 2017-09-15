class="post-template-default single single-post postid-260030 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
NSP Completes Husker Harvest Days Enforcement

BY NSP | September 15, 2017
SEPTEMBER 15, 2017 (GRAND ISLAND, NEB.)  — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Troop C – Grand Island have completed traffic operations and special enforcements around Husker  Harvest Days. The enforcement ran September 12-14.

NSP worked with local law enforcement agencies in Hall County and the Nebraska Department of  Transportation to assist with traffic flow for the large, three-day event. Troopers also conducted a
special enforcement operation thanks in part to a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

During the enforcement, citations were issued for Speeding (7), Open Container (1), and No Seat Belt (1).  Troopers also assisted three motorists in need of help.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
