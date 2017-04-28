NSP Signs Letter to Congress Urging Removal of RVP Limits

National Sorghum Producers joined the National Corn Growers Association, American Farm Bureau Federation and National Farmers Union in signing a letter to members of the House and Senate in support of removing an unnecessary EPA limitation on fuel retailers, giving consumers a choice at the pump that saves them money, enhances vehicle performance and improves the environment.

In 1990, Congress limited the amount of evaporative emissions from fuels to 9 pounds per square inch (psi) of Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP). Pure ethanol has a 3 psi RVP, but when combined with gasoline at low levels, fuel RVP can exceed 9 psi. As a result, Congress allowed fuel with 10 percent ethanol to have a 1 psi RVP waiver. EPA has extended that relief to blends of less than 10 percent, but EPA has declined to extend the relief to blends greater than 10 percent, such as E15.

The real-world impact of this EPA barrier is retailers in most areas of the country cannot offer E15 during the summer driving season that runs from June 1 through September 15, so many simply do not offer it at all. However, retailers in air quality non-attainment areas can offer E15 year-round due to the greater reduction in exhaust emissions, and retailers have been doing so in increasing numbers.