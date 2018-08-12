NSP Statement of Chlorpyrifos Ruling

On August 9, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit court issued a decision to vacate the Environmental Protection Agency order maintaining tolerances for the pesticide chlorpyrifos, and remanded to the EPA with directions to revoke all tolerances and cancel all registrations for chlorpyrifos within 60 days.

In response, NSP Chairman and sorghum farmer from Pawnee City, Nebraska, Don Bloss released the following statement:

“National Sorghum Producers is disappointed by the Ninth Circuit Court’s decision, ordering the EPA to cancel all registrations of Chlorpyrifos by 60 days. Chlorpyrifos, in its various formulations, is a vital tool used in rotation to control damaging pests such as sorghum midge, various aphid species, and sorghum webworm and headworm. Additionally, its short residual activity makes it among the more environmentally safe products, especially in the semi-arid conditions in which sorghum is often grown.

“Sorghum farmers understand the need to balance risk and benefits. The benefits of Chlorpyrifos are clear, as it has been evaluated and approved in 79 countries around the world and the extensive studies strongly point to a reduced risk product that should remain in the toolbox of American farmers. NSP hopes to see the EPA explore all avenues of an appeal after review of the order, and we will continue to advocate for this vital tool for our growers.”