NWB announces January meeting

The Nebraska Wheat Board (NWB) will hold its next meeting Monday, January 14, 2019 at West Central Research and Extension Center, 402 West State Farm Road, North Platte, NE 69101. The meeting will begin at 3:00 p.m. CST.

During the meeting, the NWB board will receive reports from members on committee activities as well as an update on contractor activities. The board will also review contractor progress reports and determine travel and participation in upcoming meetings and events. The public is welcome to attend any open portion of the meeting. Interested individuals may contact the NWB office for a copy of the detailed agenda or for more information.

The Nebraska Wheat Board administers the check-off of 0.4% of net value of wheat marketed in Nebraska at the point of first sale. The board invests the funds in programs of international and domestic market development and improvement, policy development, research, promotion, and education.