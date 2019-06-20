Oak, Nebraska, Farmer Named Finalist for $10,000 Community Donation

INDIANAPOLIS — Oak, Nebraska, farmer Darrel Springer works hard on and off his farm. Now he could gain the power to do more in his local community. Springer is competing to win a $10,000 donation for the Sandy Creek High School FFA in the Power to Do More contest from the corn herbicides of Corteva.

Springer is 1 of 10 finalists in the annual Power to Do More contest, which honors corn farmers’ commitment to their communities. The 10 finalists showed creativity and commitment to growing a stronger community in their photo and story detailing the power on their farm. One farmer will win the $10,000 grand prize for a local nonprofit, and two will win second-place prizes of $5,000 each for their selected nonprofit organizations. The finalist with the most votes on PowerToDoMore.com will win. Voting is open to all and closes July 8.

“The hundreds of submissions we received in this year’s contest proved that farmers are some of the most creative, caring and hardworking community leaders,” said Lyndsie Kaehler, U.S. Corn Herbicides Product Manager, Corteva Agriscience. “We are so proud to tell the stories of farmers who have extraordinary passion for their communities.”

In his entry, Springer uploaded a photo showing a group of Sandy Creek Elementary School fourth graders during a field trip to his farm, which is on the Oregon Trail. He nominated the Sandy Creek High School FFA for the $10,000 donation. Springer said the money would start a fund to buy 320 acres across from Sandy Creek High School to be a “living, growing, lifelong project” for the FFA, the school and the community.

The Power to Do More contest is in its third year of helping farming communities across the country. Corteva is proud to support farmers through this contest and with a lineup of corn herbicides dedicated to delivering the power to do more every season. With Resicore® , SureStart® II, DuPont™ Realm® Q, DuPont™ Cinch® ATZ and Keystone® NXT herbicides, farmers can effectively control and spend less time worrying about unwanted, yield-robbing weeds.

Vote for Springer and the Sandy Creek High School FFA daily at PowerToDoMore.com and share this link with your friends and family. Voting ends July 8, and winners will be notified in August.