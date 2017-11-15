October Farm Equipment Sales Increase

Tractor and combine sales for October increased from levels recorded last year. The Association of Equipment Manufacturer’s monthly report shows the sale of all tractors in the U.S. in October, were up 12 percent compared to the same month last year.

For the month, two-wheel drive smaller tractors, under 40 horsepower, were up 12 percent from last year, while 40 and under 100 horsepower tractor sales were up two percent. Sales of two-wheel drive 100-plus horsepower tractors were up 43 percent, while four-wheel drive tractors were up 15 percent. For the year, two-wheel drive smaller tractors are up eight percent over last year, while 40 and under 100 horsepower sales were even. Sales of two-wheel drive 100-plus horsepower tractors are down nine percent, while four-wheel drive tractors are up five percent.

Combine sales were up 69 percent for the month. Sales of combines for the year total 3,439, an increase of three percent from 2016.