OK Beef Council Board of Directors Statement Regarding Internal Results of Employee Wrong-Doing Investigation

In September 2016, the results of an internal investigation into potential Oklahoma Beef Council employee wrong-doing by a former employee, the director of Accounting and Compliance, were turned over to Federal authorities in Oklahoma. At this point, due to an ongoing criminal case and civil matters, we are limited in the details we can share regarding this but what we can share are the actions taken by the Oklahoma Beef Council upon the discovery of it.

When initial evidence was discovered, we immediately terminated the employee and hired an accounting firm to perform an extensive forensic analysis and assessment, which documented $2.6 million in employee theft between 2009-2016. The Oklahoma Beef Council provided this information to Federal authorities in September to ensure swift action could be taken. Our goal throughout this process has been to speed recovery and restitution to the greatest extent possible. The board of directors and staff have cooperated fully with Federal authorities as the investigation has moved forward.

According to Tom Fanning, a cattleman and the Chairman of the Oklahoma Beef Council, “Our board and staff take great pride in serving beef producers in investing their Beef Checkoff dollars to grow and protect beef demand. Discovering you have a staff member that did not share that vision and abused our trust, has been a devastating blow to all of us. We have taken every step to address this matter to ensure we are following through in our responsibilities to Oklahoma beef producers and are awaiting the results of the criminal investigation.”

In the meantime, the OBC has taken the findings from the forensic analysis and assessment to strengthen our accounting systems and internal controls to ensure the integrity of the organization. We have moved forward in our operations with a third-party accounting firm to ensure an additional level of oversight and a greater level of segregation of duties. The OBC will be adding a new position to our team, Director of Compliance, to assist with checkoff compliance and outreach.

“We have taken what we have learned from this situation to create a stronger organization with a clear vision to moving forward in our mission of serving Oklahoma’s farming and ranching families,” says Tom Fanning.

Several agriculture organizations have come out in support of the Beef Council:

American Farmers and Ranchers

Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association

Oklahoma CattleWomen, Inc.

Oklahoma Dairy Producer’s Association

Oklahoma Farm Bureau

Oklahoma Livestock Marketing Association