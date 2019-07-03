Olson Named Kansas Assistant Secretary of Agriculture

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam announced this week that Kelsey Olson has been named Assistant Secretary of Agriculture at the Kansas Department of Agriculture. Olson began serving in the new role on July 1.

“I’m excited to add Kelsey to the team,” said Secretary Beam. “Her knowledge of the diverse agriculture sectors in Kansas, experiences with constituent services, and passion for rural Kansas makes her a perfect fit at the Kansas Department of Agriculture.”

Olson will assist in leading the agency by serving as a liaison between the agency and industry stakeholders, assisting the Secretary with attendance and participation to meeting/event invitations, participating in regulatory and legislative policy deliberations, and coordinating special projects and initiatives of KDA.

Olson has been with Syngenta in Junction City since 2010, specializing in portfolio management, trend analysis, investing and sales within the agriculture industry. She also worked in the office of U.S. Congressman Jerry Moran as a district agricultural representative.

Olson grew up in Norton, Kansas, then attended Kansas State University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in international agribusiness and master’s degree in agricultural economics. She resides in Manhattan with her husband, Casey, and their two children.