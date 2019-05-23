“On every front, we are fighting for our great farmers, our ranchers, our growers.” – President Donald J. Trump

DEFENDING AMERICAN FARMERS: President Donald J. Trump is defending American farmers from unjustified trade retaliation.

President Trump has authorized the Department of Agriculture (USDA) to provide up to $16 billion in trade mitigation programs to support our farmers. This funding is in line with the estimated impact of China’s unjustified trade retaliation.

$14.5 billion will go to direct payments to producers through the Market Facilitation Program. These payments will be made available in three allocations, as needed.

The first payments will be made in July, and additional payments will follow in November 2019 and January 2020 if warranted.

$1.4 billion will go to the Food Purchase and Distribution Program to purchase surplus commodities affected by trade retaliation. These products will then be distributed to schools, food banks, and other groups.

$100 million will go to developing new export markets for American producers through the Agricultural Trade Promotion Program.

These programs will help support American farmers and give President Trump additional time to work toward a long-term trade deal that works for our country. Reaching a fair, long-term trade deal with China will be a win for American agriculture.



EXPANDING AGRICULTURAL EXPORTS: President Trump is negotiating fair, free, and reciprocal trade deals that remove barriers and open up markets for American farmers.

President Trump negotiated the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), getting a better deal for American farmers and ranchers. USMCA eliminates Canada’s discriminatory programs that allow low-priced dairy products to undersell American dairy producers. USMCA includes expanded market access for dairy products, eggs, and poultry.

The President reached a deal with the European Union to increase American soybean exports.

President Trump has successfully negotiated to remove barriers on American agricultural products, including recently opening Japan’s market to all American beef. Restrictions have also been lifted on American pork exports to Argentina, beef to Brazil, Idaho chipping potatoes to Japan, poultry to South Korea, and more.



PRODUCING RESULTS FOR FARMERS: President Trump and his Administration are working every day to deliver for American farmers.