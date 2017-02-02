Online Grocery Shopping Poised to Boom in 2017

Researchers suggest online grocery shopping is expected to expand by nearly 50 percent by this summer. NPD Group, a New York-based market research company, reports that an estimated 52 million consumers currently shop for food and beverages online and 20 million current, lapsed, or newcomers to online grocery shopping will increase their Internet purchases within the next six months.

Among the key groups favoring online grocery shopping are the younger generations, particularly Millennials and Gen Zs, who were born into the tech era. The report says it is second nature for those young adults to use the internet for all types of purchases.

Researchers say online grocery shopping is especially appealing to Millennials who appreciate global cuisines and can find what they need online and see food shopping, prep, and eating as an experience rather than just sustenance.