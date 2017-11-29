ONLY DAYS REMAIN! APPLY FOR VALUABLE NCGA COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS TODAY

Only two days remain to apply for five $1,000 scholarships offered by the National Corn Growers Association and BASF Corporation to undergraduate and graduate students pursuing a degree in an agriculture-related field during the 2018-19 school year. While these scholarships are open to any NCGA members and their children or legal guardians, all submissions must be postmarked on or before December 1, 2017 for consideration.

“Building the leaders of tomorrow is essential to NCGA’s work to build a productive, sustainable and profitable corn industry,” said John Linder, chair of the Engaging Members Committee. “Our partnership with BASF helps ease the financial pressures these students face in pursuing their degree and, in doing so, helps ensure the brightest minds remain engaged in agriculture.”

Applicants for the NCGA William C. Berg Academic Excellence in Agriculture Scholarship Program must be entering at least their second undergraduate year or any year of graduate study, and they or a parent or legal guardian must be an NCGA member. Scholarship applications must be postmarked on or before December 1, 2017.

Scholarship recipients will be selected in early 2018. Recipients and a parent or guardian will enjoy travel and lodging to attend the 2018 Commodity Classic in Anaheim, California, to be recognized at the NCGA Banquet and have the opportunity to learn more about modern agriculture.

This is the eleventh year for the partnership between BASF and NCGA. The complete rules and application can be found on our website at http://www.ncga.com/scholarships.