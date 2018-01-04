Ontario Seeks Public Comment on Ethanol Blend Increase

Ontario, Canada has published a proposal to double the percentage of ethanol blended in gasoline from five percent to ten percent.

The proposal was recently posted to the Environmental Bill of Rights registry, which allows for public input. Government officials say the proposal could dramatically increase the amount of Ontario corn going into ethanol production and help bring consistency to the basis price for corn in the province. About 34 percent of corn produced in Ontario is used for ethanol, according to AgCanada. Government officials also say the proposal would result in lower greenhouse gas emissions.

While the official level is set at five percent, ethanol industry leaders say that when all blending is taken into consideration, there is more than five percent ethanol used in gasoline. Therefore, the move to ten percent won’t be a doubling of demand, but it will be significant.