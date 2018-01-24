Open Prairie Announces Initial Closing on $100 Million Open Prairie Rural Opportunities Fund and USDA License as a Rural Business Investment Company

EFFINGHAM, Ill., /PRNewswire/ — Open Prairie is pleased
to announce that its newest growth-stage private equity fund, the Open
Prairie Rural Opportunities Fund, L.P., has received a license from
the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to operate as a
Rural Business Investment Company (RBIC). In conjunction with its
licensure, the fund has also completed a first closing with strategic
partner commitments of over $55 million from lead investors comprised
of institutions within the Farm Credit System, commercial and
community banks, family offices, farm organizations and individuals
passionate about advancing agriculture and growth throughout rural
America.
The global food and agriculture system is on the precipice of
unparalleled change. World population is projected to reach 9 billion
by 2050 and agriculture continues to represent the largest
environmental footprint of any economic sector. Globalization and
development of emerging markets has resulted in a burgeoning middle
class with disposable income, an expansive palate and greater focus on
food safety, health and convenience. Additionally, caloric demands
are expected to increase more than 70% by 2050 as consumers
incorporate more proteins into their diets, resulting in crop demand
growth requirements of over 100%.
Open Prairie Founder and Managing Partner, Jim Schultz, stated, “Open
Prairie has worked closely with its lead investors to establish the
Open Prairie Rural Opportunities Fund as an investment vehicle
uniquely positioned to capitalize on the challenges facing today’s
agriculture environment.” The Open Prairie Rural Opportunities Fund
is a balanced private equity fund offering debt and equity capital to
growth and later-stage companies across the agribusiness value
chain.
“Compeer Financial, along with our Farm Credit Associations and
partners, is committed to growth of agribusinesses, jobs and new
innovations in agriculture and rural America. We’re excited to
partner with Open Prairie, 11 banking institutions and other investor
partners to provide leadership, expertise and expand rural networks
through the USDA’s Rural Business Investment Program,” explained
Compeer Financial’s Chief Mission and Marketing Officer, John Monson.
The U.S. remains a global leader in agriculture, particularly with
respect to creation, development and implementation of technologies
with worldwide applications. Pat Morand, Open Prairie Partner and
President, said, “With our multi-generational connections to rural
America and a history of success in facilitating growth for its
portfolio companies while generating top-tier returns for its
partners, the Open Prairie team will leverage its expertise to
identify opportunities in areas such as crop protection, ingredients,
processing, storage, data management and logistics. The fund has
begun cultivating a rich pipeline of prospects and will continue to
raise capital with additional closings expected during the first half
of 2018.”