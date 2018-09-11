OTA Moving Forward with Voluntary Checkoff

The Organic Trade Association is moving forward with plans to create a voluntary checkoff program.

The Association says the program would provide industry-invested organic research, promotion and education check-off program that will be collaboratively designed and implemented by organic stakeholders across the organic supply chain. The trade association has formed a Steering Committee to coordinate and lead the efforts.

The committee is charged with addressing the governance questions around a voluntary program to maximize good participation and decision making, and also to bring together private efforts to “foster coordinated organic research and promotion.” The Association will open a stakeholder comment period this fall.

OTA CEO Laura Batcha says the organic community is “committed to enabling a sound, resilient and sustainable future,” through the checkoff and other efforts.