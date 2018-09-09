OTA wants voluntary checkoff program

The Organic Trade Association announced a plan to move the industry toward a voluntary industry-invested organic research, promotion, and education checkoff program. It will be put together and in place by stakeholders across the organic supply chain.

Laura Batcha is CEO of the Organic Trade Association said the group recognizes the industry’s demand for coordinated organic research and promotion, and the entire sector is ready to work together on solutions.

“In today’s political environment, organic stakeholders are increasingly looking to private sector solutions,” Batcha said. “The trade association is taking the lead in educating consumers, developing technical assistance for farmers to switch to organic, and loudly promoting the organic brand.”

The industry group is developing a two-pronged approach, including ideas on voluntary governance of the checkoff and to advance initiatives that will deliver big wins for the organic sector.

The association has formed a Steering Committee to lead the efforts in developing the program. The committee will look into questions regarding the governance of a voluntary program to maximize producer participation and decision making. The committee will also bring together private efforts to foster organic research.