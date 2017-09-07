Overall CASNR enrollment increases for fall 2017

The College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln announced Sept. 6 that total enrollment in the college has increased for the 2017 fall semester. The total number of CASNR undergraduate, graduate and professional students is 3,094.

There are 491 incoming CASNR freshman students, which is a 1.9 percent increase from fall 2016. In addition, 90 percent of spring 2017 students enrolled for the fall semester, which can be attributed to CASNR’s emphasis on student success programming. This programming has included accessibility to study stops, academic success workshops, individualized academic plans, CASNR CARES (Caring Attitudes and Respect for Every Student) outreach, Dean’s Scholars in Experiential Leadership and faculty/staff mentoring, all in partnership with colleagues across the university.

“CASNR’s enrollment numbers reflect our commitment to attracting and retaining students who will make a difference in our future,” said CASNR’s Interim Dean Tiffany Heng-Moss. “Our goal is to foster an inclusive environment that empowers students to be difference makers in the college, the state and the world.”

According the the United States Department of Agriculture, job opportunities for food, agriculture, renewable natural resources and environment graduates in STEM areas are expected to grow. Between 2015 and 2020, USDA expects 57,900 average annual openings for graduates with bachelor’s or higher degrees in those areas. An avererage of 35,400 U.S. graduates with expertise in those areas are expected to fill 61 percent of the annual openings. In 2016, CASNR produced its largest number of skilled graduates ready to fill those openings. From May, August and December commencements there were 563 total graduates from CASNR.

Other highlights from the official 2017 census, include:

131 transfer students enrolled in CASNR for the fall 2017 semester, representing an increase of 4.8 percent from 2016.

CASNR welcomed 169 international undergraduate students, an increase of 36 percent from last year. Through the CASNR Undergraduate Scholarship Program, or CUSP, 105 of these students are from Rwanda. The students are pursuing a bachelor of science degree in integrated science that is focused on conservation agriculture, entrepreneurship, leadership, and innovative thinking and is aligned with the areas of need as identified by the Rwandan Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources.

700 CASNR graduate students working side-by-side with faculty recognized worldwide for innovation and creativity. CASNR offers 10 doctoral programs and 14 master’s programs.

61 students in CASNR’s Doctor of Plant Health or Doctor of Veterinary Medicine professional programs.

Fall 2017 enrollment at Nebraska reached 26,079 students, exceeding the previous enrollment record of 25,897 that was set last year. It is the fifth straight year of enrollment growth at the university.

The fall semester registrations are reported annually, based on six-day census figures.