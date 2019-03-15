Parents salute three from NCTA

Parents appreciating college faculty and staff for their work with students is a tradition at the University of Nebraska and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis.

Three NCTA faculty members were honored recently with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Parent Association certificates of merit for the 2018 academic year, said NCTA Dean Ron Rosati.

Ricky Sue Barnes, DVM, and Assistant Professor Judy Bowmaster-Cole, both of the NCTA Veterinary Technology Division, and Dan Stehlik, instructor of Agricultural Mechanics, were recognized March 1 at a ceremony in Lincoln. The Parent Association presented the awards to 252 recipients.

“Dr. Barnes, Professor Bowmaster-Cole, and Mr. Stehlik are very deserving individuals who are appreciated for the positive impact they make each day in the lives of NCTA students,” Rosati said.

“These faculty are caring and helpful to each individual. Their dedication and guidance to Aggies students has not gone unnoticed by the students and their families,” Rosati added.

Between the first and second semesters, parents of University students are asked to nominate members of the faculty or campus staff who have made a significant difference in their son’s or daughter’s life.

Dr. Ricky Sue Barnes Wach of Farnam is a professor of veterinary technology and has been with NCTA during two phases of a 32-year teaching tenure, from 1977 to 1979, then from 1989 to present.

She received her DVM from Colorado State University, has worked in private practice in Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska, and is a dedicated teacher and mentor to NCTA students and others in the profession. She teaches courses in anatomy and physiology, surgery, nursing, and oversees the VetTech department’s internship program.

For her second Parent’s award, a parent wrote, “Our daughter related that Dr. Barnes made the hardest classes fun and accessible; always encouraged questions and exploring what they learned; she made every effort to make certain students understood what they were learning and why it was cool. In addition, our daughter described her as being funny and kind.”

Assistant Professor Judy Bowmaster-Cole, LVT, is an NCTA VetTech alumna of 1992. After graduation, she worked as the necropsy supervisor at the UNL Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, then she returned to the Curtis campus to join the faculty.

“J-Bow” as she is known around campus is a licensed veterinary technician. She started the Aggie equestrian team as coach, assisted with the launching of the Aggie Ranch Horse Team and developed the Safari Club’s study trips abroad. She recently started the NCTA Stock Dog Team and is its faculty advisor. In May 2017, she was named the first honoree of the Bruntz Family Teaching Award.

This is Bowmaster-Cole’s third Parent Association recognition. “She really does her best at everything she does,” a parent said in a nomination.

Dan Stehlik is an instructor for NCTA welding, electricity and irrigation technology courses in the Agricultural Mechanics program. This is Stehlik’s second Parent Association recognition.

“Mr. Stehlik did a great job of describing instructions during class and was very helpful whenever my son had a question,” a parent commented.

He is a Class of ‘75 Production Ag graduate from The University of Nebraska School of Technical Agriculture (UNSTA) – the predecessor to current-day NCTA. He received his bachelor’s degree from UNL in 1986. Stehlik taught high school agricultural education from 1995-2006 at Concordia (Kansas) High School and 2006-2015 at Republic County High School in Belleville, Kansas. He also farmed in Nebraska and Kansas, and continues to raise sheep and other livestock near Curtis.

NCTA Dean Rosati accompanied the three NCTA faculty to the annual ceremony at UNL which included a reception, and recognition of individuals who received awards for 5, 10, and more years.

“We pride ourselves in outstanding student-faculty relationships amid the academic endeavors here at NCTA so it is especially nice for our faculty’s contributions to be noted by parents,” Rosati said.