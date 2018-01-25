Partnership Formed to Improve U.S. Water Quality

A new partnership seeks to assess agricultural practices and strategies to further improve water quality in the United States. The Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, along with the Sand County Foundation, the Noble Research Institute and Farm Foundation, launched the National Agricultural Water Quality Practice Assessment this week.

The groups say the assessment seeks to better understand how effective agricultural management practices are at improving water quality. According to a joint statement, the year-long project will define current baseline knowledge about managing agricultural lands to improve conservation outcomes. The report will also identify critical gaps in knowledge, as well as strategies to advance agricultural conservation adoption and effectiveness.

A key goal of the assessment is to help agricultural producers identify effective management practices that have the potential to yield environmental results while supporting the economic viability of farms.