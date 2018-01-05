Perdue Announces Farm Service Agency State Committee Appointees

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today announced a slate of Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Committee Appointees. State committees are selected by the Secretary, serve at the pleasure of the Secretary, and are responsible for carrying out FSA’s farm programs within delegated authorities.
“The State Committees will help to ensure USDA is providing our farmers, ranchers, foresters, and agricultural producers with the best customer service,” Secretary Perdue said. “They serve as a liaison between USDA and the producers in each state across the nation by keeping them informed and hearing their appeals and complaints. The committees are made up mostly of active farmers and ranchers, representing their peers and ensuring USDA’s programs are supporting the American harvest.”
The following is a list of State Committees released:
- Alabama
-
- Committee Chair Monica Carroll – Ozark
- Andy Lavender – Brundidge
- Rodney Moon – Harvest
- Steve Penry – Daphne
- Doug Trantham – Alexandria
- Alaska
- Committee Chair Scott Mugrage – Delta Junction
- Joe Orsi – Juneau
- Richelle Plummer – Matanuska Valley
- Al Poindexter – Kenai Peninsula
- Arizona
- Committee Chair Pamela Griffin – Globe
- Andy Grosetta – Prescott
- Steven Killian – Phoenix
- David Lamoreaux – Gilbert
- Lyndon Smith – Gilbert
- Arkansas
- Committee Chair Ron Chastain – Faulkner County
- Gary Churchill – Pope County
- Sarah Dunklin – Desha County
- Nathan Reed – Lee County
- Vivien Wright – Sevier County
- California
- Committee Chair Greg Wegis – Buttonwillow/Bakersfield
- Blake Alexandre – Crescent City
- Thomas J. Butler – Woodland
- Joe Egan – Susanville
- Colorado
- Committee Chair Jo Stanko – Steamboat
- Glenn Hirakata – Rocky Ford
- Robert Mattive – San Luis Valley
- Alex Rock – Wray
- Nathan Weathers – North Yuma County
- Connecticut
- Committee Chair Bonnie Burr – Storrs
- Melissa Greenbacker-Dziurgot – Middlesex County
- Bruce Gresczyk – New Hartford
- Diane Karabin – Southington
- Mark Sellew – Lebanon
- Delaware
- Committee Chair Richard Bergold – Dover
- Jay Baxter – Georgetown
- Donnie Collins – Millsboro
- Lori Ockels – Milton
- Florida
- Committee Chair Michelle Williamson – Dover
- Mike Adams – Jennings
- Mack Glass – Marianna
- Mark Sodders – North Palm Beach
- Georgia
- Committee Chair Allen Poole – Haralson County
- L.G. (Bo) Herndon, Jr. – Vidalia
- Meredith McNair Rogers – Camilla
- Donnie Smith – Willacoochee
- Hawaii
- Committee Chair Teena Marie Rasmussen – Kula
- Wilson Kenzo Koike – Waianae
- Glenn Martinez – Waimanalo
- Boyd J. Ready – Haleiwa
- Simon Russel – Makawao
- Idaho
- Committee Chair Mike Guerry – Castleford
- Joe Anderson – Potlach
- Kaitlin Davis – Cascade
- Matt Gellings – Idaho Falls
- Randy Hardy – Oakley
- Illinois
- Committee Chair Jim Reed – DeLand
- Martin R. Barbre – Carmi
- Melanie DeSutter – Woodhull
- Ron Moore – Roseville
- Troy Uphoff – Findlay
- Indiana
- Committee Chair Ken Rulon – Arcadia
- Kim Ames – Fillmore
- Bill Gelfius – Hartsville
- Clint Orr – Forest
- Kirk Perkins – Wolcottville
- Iowa
- Committee Chair Ray Gaesser – Corning
- Nathan Anderson – Cherokee
- Laura Cunningham – Nora Springs
- Jim Stillman – Palo Alto
- Pat Swanson – Ottumwa
- Kansas
- Committee Chair Garrett Love – Gray County
- Lexy Goyer – Cowley County
- Nick Gutterman – Miami/Johnson County
- Michael Jordan – Mitchell County
- Greg McCurry – Sedgwick County
- Kentucky
- Committee Chair Sharon Furches – Calloway County
- Tom Flowers – Shelby County
- Kenny Imel – Greenup County
- Brenda Paul – Paris
- Bart Peters – Cadiz
- Louisiana
- Committee Chair Ray Young – Wisner
- Julie Baker-Richard – Abbeville
- John Earles, II – Bunkie
- Emery Jones – Natchez
- Donna Winters – Lake Providence
- Maine
- Committee Chair Sue McCrum – Belfast
- Gregg Garrison – Blaine
- Heath Miller – Newburgh
- Nancy Ricker – Turner
- David Tuttle – North Berwick
- Maryland
- Committee Chair Jenny Rhodes – Centerville
- Steve Ernst – Washington County
- Steve Isaacson – Cecil County
- Pat Langenfelder – Kennedyville
- Massachusetts
- Committee Chair Bradford N. Morse – Rochester
- James J. Larkin – Sheffield
- Matthew J. Parsons – Hadley
- Michigan
- Committee Chair Sally McConnachie – Deckerville
- Blaine Baker – Clayton
- Ben Lacross – Lake Leelanau
- Matt Schwab – Standish
- Isaiah Wunsch – Traverse City
- Minnesota
- Committee Chair Scott Winslow – Fountain
- Kurt Blomgren – Butterfield
- Jay Nord – Wolverton
- Mike Yost – Murdock
- Karolyn Zurn – Callaway
- Mississippi
- Committee Chair Ted Kendall IV – Bolton
- Scott Flowers – Clarksdale
- Bobby Moody – Louisville
- Henry Reed – Belzoni
- Rita Seward – Jackson County
- Missouri
- Committee Chair Julie Hurst – Atchison
- Marc Allison – Dade
- Cindy Schroeder – Saline
- Will Spargo – Ripley
- Barbara Wilson – Audrain
- Montana
- Committee Chair Carl Mattson – Chester
- Joe Dooling – Helena
- Chaley Harney – Billings
- Bruce Tutvedt – Kalispell
- Nebraska
- Committee Chair Scott Spilker – Beatrice
- Cindi Allen – Ogallala
- Mark Jagels – Davenport
- Hilary Maricle – Boone County
- Geoff Ruth – Rising City
- New Hampshire
- Committee Chair Kathy Sherman – Conway
- Gary LeClair – Claremont
- Madison Lowell Hardy – Hollis
- Scott Mason – North Stratford
- Kirk Scamman – Stratham
- New Jersey
- Committee Chair Linda DuBois – Pittsgrove
- Kurt Alstede – Chester
- Sam Conard – Hillsborough
- Jim Etsch – Middlesex
- New Mexico
- Committee Chair Alisa Ogden – Carlsbad
- Dustin K. Johnson – Farmington
- Matthew L. Lansford – Clovis
- John M. Romero – Laguna
- New York
- Committee Chair Judi Whittaker – Broome County
- Michael Bittel – Greenwich
- Lawrence Eckhardt – Rensselaer County
- Theodore Furber – Wayne County
- Barbara Hanselman – Delaware County
- North Carolina
- Committee Chair Alice Scott – Lucama
- Jeffery Lee – Benson
- Nathan Ramsey – Fairview
- Richard Renegar – Harmony
- Jeff Tyson – Nashville
- North Dakota
- Committee Chair Jim Hauge – Mandan
- Jared Hagert – Emerado
- Erika Kenner – Leeds
- Edward Kessel – Dickinson
- Barton Schott – Kulm
- Ohio
- Committee Chair Trish Levering – Knox County
- Ronnie Clifton – Pickaway County
- Kim Davis – Carroll County
- Daryl Knipp – Sandusky County
- Joe Steiner – Warren County
- Oklahoma
- Committee Chair Gary Crawley – McCallister
- Sarah Dorsey – Bixby
- Karen Eifert Jones – Stillwater/Waukomis
- Don Allen Parson – McCurtain County
- Oregon
- Committee Chair Anna Sullivan – Baker County
- Sam Asai – Hood River
- TJ Hansell – Hermiston
- John Phillip (Phil) Hassinger – Cove
- Pennsylvania
- Committee Chair Bonnie Wenger – Lebanon
- George Greig – Linesville
- Doug Graybill – Granville Summit
- Bill Hoover – Tyrone
- Rhode Island
- Committee Chair Doreen Pezza – Providence County
- Judy Carvalho – Newport County
- Christopher Jaswell – Providence County
- Ellen Pucetti – Providence County
- South Carolina
- Committee Chair Tony Grant – Columbia
- Bob Battle – Mullins
- Bill Surratt – Spartanburg/Gaffney
- Landy Weathers – Bowman
- Beth White – York
- South Dakota
- Committee Chair Mark Gross – Bridgewater
- Gwen Kitzen – Belle Fourche
- Tiffani Robertson – Hermosa
- Bill Simonsen – Roslyn
- Tennessee
- Committee Chair Steve Officer – Dekalb County
- Daryl Brown – Maury County
- Charlotte Kelly – Tipton County
- Renea Jones Rogers – Unicoi County
- Texas
- Committee Chair Jerry Harris – Dawson/Gaines County
- Juan Garcia – Willacy County
- Rodney Schronk – Hillsboro
- Michael Skalicky – Ganado
- Linda G. Williams – Dumas
- Utah
- Committee Chair William Tolbert – Piute County
- Scott Mower – Sanpete County
- Randy Sessions – Morgan County
- Mike Yardley – Beaver County
- Vermont
- Committee Chair Sally Goodrich – Cabot
- Jacques Couture – Westfield
- Heidi Dolloff – Springfield
- Joe Tisbert – Cambridge
- Virginia
- Committee Chair Brian K. Harris – Heathsville
- Gary D. Cross – Zuni
- Matthew J. Lohr – Broadway
- Charles P. Shorter – Blacksburg
- Steve Sturgis – Eastville
- Washington
- Committee Chair Melanie Wyss – Okanagan County
- Maureen Harkcom – Lewis County
- Jesus Limon – Grandview
- Robyn Meenach – Spokane County
- Bruce Nelson – Spokane County
- West Virginia
- Committee Chair Andrea Lambert – Taylor County
- Lois Alt – Hardy County
- Russell Linger Jr. – Huttonsville
- Rocky Peck – Wood County
- Sarah Wayne – Braxton County
- Wisconsin
- Committee Chair Lisa Condon – Horicon
- Thomas Gillis – River Falls
- David Heideman – Clintonville
- Anthony Kurtz – Wonewoc
- Tom McClellan – Delavan
- Wyoming
- Committee Chair Nancy Tarver – Gillette
- Julie Hahn – Rawlins
- David Slover – Worland
- Puerto Rico
- Committee Chair Carmen Rullan – Adjuntas
- Duahmed Colon – Gurabo
- Yanice Deynes – San Sebastian
- Rebeca Feliciano – Aibonito
State committees are appointed for a one year term which began on January 1, 2018. Each state committee has five members, one chairperson and four members. States that are not listed here or that have incomplete lists will be announced at a later date.