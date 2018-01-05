Perdue Announces Farm Service Agency State Committee Appointees

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today announced a slate of Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Committee Appointees. State committees are selected by the Secretary, serve at the pleasure of the Secretary, and are responsible for carrying out FSA’s farm programs within delegated authorities.

“The State Committees will help to ensure USDA is providing our farmers, ranchers, foresters, and agricultural producers with the best customer service,” Secretary Perdue said. “They serve as a liaison between USDA and the producers in each state across the nation by keeping them informed and hearing their appeals and complaints. The committees are made up mostly of active farmers and ranchers, representing their peers and ensuring USDA’s programs are supporting the American harvest.”

The following is a list of State Committees released:

Alabama

Committee Chair Monica Carroll – Ozark Andy Lavender – Brundidge Rodney Moon – Harvest Steve Penry – Daphne Doug Trantham – Alexandria

Alaska Committee Chair Scott Mugrage – Delta Junction Joe Orsi – Juneau Richelle Plummer – Matanuska Valley Al Poindexter – Kenai Peninsula

Arizona Committee Chair Pamela Griffin – Globe Andy Grosetta – Prescott Steven Killian – Phoenix David Lamoreaux – Gilbert Lyndon Smith – Gilbert

Arkansas Committee Chair Ron Chastain – Faulkner County Gary Churchill – Pope County Sarah Dunklin – Desha County Nathan Reed – Lee County Vivien Wright – Sevier County

California Committee Chair Greg Wegis – Buttonwillow/Bakersfield Blake Alexandre – Crescent City Thomas J. Butler – Woodland Joe Egan – Susanville

Colorado Committee Chair Jo Stanko – Steamboat Glenn Hirakata – Rocky Ford Robert Mattive – San Luis Valley Alex Rock – Wray Nathan Weathers – North Yuma County

Connecticut Committee Chair Bonnie Burr – Storrs Melissa Greenbacker-Dziurgot – Middlesex County Bruce Gresczyk – New Hartford Diane Karabin – Southington Mark Sellew – Lebanon

Delaware Committee Chair Richard Bergold – Dover Jay Baxter – Georgetown Donnie Collins – Millsboro Lori Ockels – Milton

Florida Committee Chair Michelle Williamson – Dover Mike Adams – Jennings Mack Glass – Marianna Mark Sodders – North Palm Beach

Georgia Committee Chair Allen Poole – Haralson County L.G. (Bo) Herndon, Jr. – Vidalia Meredith McNair Rogers – Camilla Donnie Smith – Willacoochee

Hawaii Committee Chair Teena Marie Rasmussen – Kula Wilson Kenzo Koike – Waianae Glenn Martinez – Waimanalo Boyd J. Ready – Haleiwa Simon Russel – Makawao

Idaho Committee Chair Mike Guerry – Castleford Joe Anderson – Potlach Kaitlin Davis – Cascade Matt Gellings – Idaho Falls Randy Hardy – Oakley

Illinois Committee Chair Jim Reed – DeLand Martin R. Barbre – Carmi Melanie DeSutter – Woodhull Ron Moore – Roseville Troy Uphoff – Findlay

Indiana Committee Chair Ken Rulon – Arcadia Kim Ames – Fillmore Bill Gelfius – Hartsville Clint Orr – Forest Kirk Perkins – Wolcottville

Iowa Committee Chair Ray Gaesser – Corning Nathan Anderson – Cherokee Laura Cunningham – Nora Springs Jim Stillman – Palo Alto Pat Swanson – Ottumwa

Kansas Committee Chair Garrett Love – Gray County Lexy Goyer – Cowley County Nick Gutterman – Miami/Johnson County Michael Jordan – Mitchell County Greg McCurry – Sedgwick County

Kentucky Committee Chair Sharon Furches – Calloway County Tom Flowers – Shelby County Kenny Imel – Greenup County Brenda Paul – Paris Bart Peters – Cadiz

Louisiana Committee Chair Ray Young – Wisner Julie Baker-Richard – Abbeville John Earles, II – Bunkie Emery Jones – Natchez Donna Winters – Lake Providence

Maine Committee Chair Sue McCrum – Belfast Gregg Garrison – Blaine Heath Miller – Newburgh Nancy Ricker – Turner David Tuttle – North Berwick

Maryland Committee Chair Jenny Rhodes – Centerville Steve Ernst – Washington County Steve Isaacson – Cecil County Pat Langenfelder – Kennedyville

Massachusetts Committee Chair Bradford N. Morse – Rochester James J. Larkin – Sheffield Matthew J. Parsons – Hadley

Michigan Committee Chair Sally McConnachie – Deckerville Blaine Baker – Clayton Ben Lacross – Lake Leelanau Matt Schwab – Standish Isaiah Wunsch – Traverse City

Minnesota Committee Chair Scott Winslow – Fountain Kurt Blomgren – Butterfield Jay Nord – Wolverton Mike Yost – Murdock Karolyn Zurn – Callaway

Mississippi Committee Chair Ted Kendall IV – Bolton Scott Flowers – Clarksdale Bobby Moody – Louisville Henry Reed – Belzoni Rita Seward – Jackson County

Missouri Committee Chair Julie Hurst – Atchison Marc Allison – Dade Cindy Schroeder – Saline Will Spargo – Ripley Barbara Wilson – Audrain

Montana Committee Chair Carl Mattson – Chester Joe Dooling – Helena Chaley Harney – Billings Bruce Tutvedt – Kalispell

Nebraska Committee Chair Scott Spilker – Beatrice Cindi Allen – Ogallala Mark Jagels – Davenport Hilary Maricle – Boone County Geoff Ruth – Rising City

New Hampshire Committee Chair Kathy Sherman – Conway Gary LeClair – Claremont Madison Lowell Hardy – Hollis Scott Mason – North Stratford Kirk Scamman – Stratham

New Jersey Committee Chair Linda DuBois – Pittsgrove Kurt Alstede – Chester Sam Conard – Hillsborough Jim Etsch – Middlesex

New Mexico Committee Chair Alisa Ogden – Carlsbad Dustin K. Johnson – Farmington Matthew L. Lansford – Clovis John M. Romero – Laguna

New York Committee Chair Judi Whittaker – Broome County Michael Bittel – Greenwich Lawrence Eckhardt – Rensselaer County Theodore Furber – Wayne County Barbara Hanselman – Delaware County

North Carolina Committee Chair Alice Scott – Lucama Jeffery Lee – Benson Nathan Ramsey – Fairview Richard Renegar – Harmony Jeff Tyson – Nashville

North Dakota Committee Chair Jim Hauge – Mandan Jared Hagert – Emerado Erika Kenner – Leeds Edward Kessel – Dickinson Barton Schott – Kulm

Ohio Committee Chair Trish Levering – Knox County Ronnie Clifton – Pickaway County Kim Davis – Carroll County Daryl Knipp – Sandusky County Joe Steiner – Warren County

Oklahoma Committee Chair Gary Crawley – McCallister Sarah Dorsey – Bixby Karen Eifert Jones – Stillwater/Waukomis Don Allen Parson – McCurtain County

Oregon Committee Chair Anna Sullivan – Baker County Sam Asai – Hood River TJ Hansell – Hermiston John Phillip (Phil) Hassinger – Cove

Pennsylvania Committee Chair Bonnie Wenger – Lebanon George Greig – Linesville Doug Graybill – Granville Summit Bill Hoover – Tyrone

Rhode Island Committee Chair Doreen Pezza – Providence County Judy Carvalho – Newport County Christopher Jaswell – Providence County Ellen Pucetti – Providence County

South Carolina Committee Chair Tony Grant – Columbia Bob Battle – Mullins Bill Surratt – Spartanburg/Gaffney Landy Weathers – Bowman Beth White – York

South Dakota Committee Chair Mark Gross – Bridgewater Gwen Kitzen – Belle Fourche Tiffani Robertson – Hermosa Bill Simonsen – Roslyn

Tennessee Committee Chair Steve Officer – Dekalb County Daryl Brown – Maury County Charlotte Kelly – Tipton County Renea Jones Rogers – Unicoi County

Texas Committee Chair Jerry Harris – Dawson/Gaines County Juan Garcia – Willacy County Rodney Schronk – Hillsboro Michael Skalicky – Ganado Linda G. Williams – Dumas

Utah Committee Chair William Tolbert – Piute County Scott Mower – Sanpete County Randy Sessions – Morgan County Mike Yardley – Beaver County

Vermont Committee Chair Sally Goodrich – Cabot Jacques Couture – Westfield Heidi Dolloff – Springfield Joe Tisbert – Cambridge

Virginia Committee Chair Brian K. Harris – Heathsville Gary D. Cross – Zuni Matthew J. Lohr – Broadway Charles P. Shorter – Blacksburg Steve Sturgis – Eastville

Washington Committee Chair Melanie Wyss – Okanagan County Maureen Harkcom – Lewis County Jesus Limon – Grandview Robyn Meenach – Spokane County Bruce Nelson – Spokane County

West Virginia Committee Chair Andrea Lambert – Taylor County Lois Alt – Hardy County Russell Linger Jr. – Huttonsville Rocky Peck – Wood County Sarah Wayne – Braxton County

Wisconsin Committee Chair Lisa Condon – Horicon Thomas Gillis – River Falls David Heideman – Clintonville Anthony Kurtz – Wonewoc Tom McClellan – Delavan

Wyoming Committee Chair Nancy Tarver – Gillette Julie Hahn – Rawlins David Slover – Worland

Puerto Rico Committee Chair Carmen Rullan – Adjuntas Duahmed Colon – Gurabo Yanice Deynes – San Sebastian Rebeca Feliciano – Aibonito



State committees are appointed for a one year term which began on January 1, 2018. Each state committee has five members, one chairperson and four members. States that are not listed here or that have incomplete lists will be announced at a later date.