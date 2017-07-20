Perdue Applauds President Trump for Selections of McKinney & Clovis for USDA Posts

(Washington, D.C., July 19, 2017) – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today applauded President Donald J. Trump’s declaration of intent to nominate Ted McKinney for Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs and Dr. Sam Clovis for Under Secretary for Research, Education, and Economics.

Note: In May, USDA created the new position of Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs as directed by the 2014 Farm Bill.

Secretary Perdue issued the following statements:

Regarding Ted McKinney:

“For our new under secretary position emphasizing international trade, I have always said that I want someone who wakes up every morning asking how we can sell more American agricultural products in foreign markets. Ted McKinney is that person. His longstanding background in agriculture, economic development, and global issues will make him an unapologetic advocate for U.S. products in the world marketplace.”

Regarding Dr. Sam Clovis:

“Dr. Clovis was one of the first people through the door at USDA in January and has become a trusted advisor and steady hand as we continue to work for the people of agriculture. He looks at every problem with a critical eye, relying on sound science and data, and will be the facilitator and integrator we need. Dr. Clovis has served this nation proudly since he was a very young man, and I am happy he is continuing to serve.”