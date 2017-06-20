Perdue Hosting Mexico, Canada Counterparts in Georgia

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue today is playing host to his counterparts from Mexico and Canada in Perdue’s home state.

Canada’s Trade Minister and Mexico’s Secretary of Agriculture will join Perdue for a tour of the Georgia Ports Authority and a farm tour. The trilateral meeting is the first time the three will hold meetings since President Donald Trump triggered renegotiation efforts of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall, also from Georgia, called the meetings encouraging and a way to build a deeper level of understanding of trade between the three nations. NAFTA has created opportunities for agricultural trade for U.S. farmers with Canada and Mexico, and Duvall encouraged Secretary Perdue to use the meeting to “identify areas to further improve agricultural trade with our neighbors.”