Perdue Starts Farm Bill RV Listening Tour

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is embarking on an RV tour focused on hearing from farmers about the next farm bill. Perdue kicks off the Back to Our Roots RV tour Thursday.

This is the first of two RV tour’s that the Secretary will make this summer. The first tour will feature stops in five states: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Indiana.

Along the way, Perdue will meet with farmers, ranchers, foresters, producers, students, governors, Members of Congress, U.S. Department of Agriculture employees and others, according to USDA. Secretary Perdue in a statement says the tour will allow USDA to hear directly from people in agriculture across the country, as well as from consumers. The first tour wraps up in Indiana on Tuesday.