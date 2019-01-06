Pesticide applicator training in western Nebraska

Nebraska Extension will be offering training throughout western Nebraska, from January through April, for licensed pesticide applicators seeking first-time certification or recertification of their license for 2019.

A license is required to use or purchase or apply restricted-use pesticides. Extension provides training for several classes of certification, including commercial, non-commercial (such as local government or research purposes) and private applicators (such as ag producers).

Private applicators

Private pesticide applicators with licenses expiring in 2019, and anyone seeking first-time private applicator certification, can attend these upcoming training sessions.

Licensed private pesticide applicators can buy and use restricted-use pesticides in their own farming operations after completing this training.

Main topics include Nebraska’s pesticide laws and regulations, the pesticide label, personal safety, the worker protection standard, environmental protection, integrated pest management, pesticides and application, application equipment, equipment calibration, pesticide drift awareness near sensitive sites like apiaries and vineyards, how to use the Driftwatch website, and control options for prairie dogs and pocket gophers, and strategies to reduce chances of developing weed populations resistant to herbicides.

To reserve space for each session, or for more information, call the number for the local Extension office listed after each date. The cost of training is $40. Applicators whose permits are due for renewal should have received a letter from the State Department of Agriculture. They can bring that letter to the training session and avoid having to fill out an application form.

Private pesticide licenses also can be obtained by completing an online course. Pesticide applicators can purchase access to the online course via http://marketplace.unl.edu and going to the Pesticide Education section. Cost of the course is $60. Those who complete pesticide applicator training then need to apply to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture for a three-year license card for a $25 fee.

Valentine, Jan. 16: 1:30 p.m. CST, 4-H Building at the Fairgrounds (call 402-336-2760)

Cody, Jan. 17: 10 a.m., Adamson Community Center (call 402-336-2760)

Sidney, Jan. 17: 9:30 a.m., Cheyenne Community Center (call 308-254-4455)

Kimball, Jan. 29: 1 p.m., 4-H Building (call 308-235-3122)

Hyannis, Jan. 29: 1 p.m., Grant County Courthouse (call 308-645-2267)

Alliance, Jan. 30: 8:30 a.m., Box Butte County Extension Office (call 308-762-5616)

Alliance, Jan. 30, 1 p.m., Box Butte County Extension Office (call 308-762-5616)

Scottsbluff, Jan. 30: 1 p.m., Panhandle Research & Extension (call 308-632-1480)

Mullen, Feb. 4: 1 p.m.., Hooker County Library (call 308-645-2267)

Chappell, Feb. 5: 1 p.m., Lion’s Den (call 308-874-2705)

Chadron, Feb. 6: 1 p.m., Dawes County 4-H Building, Fairgrounds (call 308-432-3373)

Mirage Flats, 13: 1 p.m., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church (call 308-327-2312)

Bridgeport, Feb. 14: 1 p.m., Prairie Winds Community Center (call 308-262-1022)

Thedford, Feb. 14:: 1 p.m., Thomas County Courthouse (call 308-645-2267)

Crawford, Feb. 20: 1 p.m., Community Center (call 308-432-3373)

Rushville, March 6: 1 p.m., American Legion (call 308-327-2312)

Oshkosh, March 7: 1 p.m., Wesleyan Church (call 308-772-3311)

Alliance, March 13: 1 p.m., Box Butte County Extension Office (call 308-762-5616)

Harrison, March 21: 1 p.m., Sioux County Courthouse (call 308-668-2428)

Valentine, April 3: 10 a.m. CST, Cherry County Courthouse (call 402-336-2760)

Scottsbluff, April 4: 1 p.m., Panhandle Research & Extension Center (call 308-632-1480)

Commercial, non-commercial applicators

Commercial applicators are those using restricted-use pesticides, and in some cases general-use pesticides, on a contract or for-hire basis. Noncommercial applicators are those applying these same pesticides to sites owned by an employer or for a governmental agency or political subdivision of the state.

Commercial/noncommercial pesticide applicators with certifications expiring in April have been sent 2019 Pesticide Safety Education Program Schedule booklets that has certification information and dates. Copies of the schedule booklet are available at local extension office or by phoning UNL’s pesticide education office at 800-627-7216 or 402-472-1632 or online at

https://pested.unl.edu/documents/2019-PSEP-Training-Booklet.pdf

Advance registration is required for all initial and recertification of commercial/noncommercial applicator training and most other training sessions. An $80 fee applies for each applicator registering, regardless of the number of categories registered for. Required study materials for initial training range from $10 to $30 per manual, depending on category. Registration can be done on-line at https://pested.unl.edu

UNL conducts the training programs, and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture grants the licenses. NDA testing is offered at initial training locations. Questions about individual applicator license status should be directed to NDA at 402-471-2351 or 877-800-4080.

Extension’s Pesticide Safety Education Program has scheduled training for commercial and non-commercial applicators whose licenses expire this year, or who need to take initial training.

Recertification in several applicator categories is offered at the following locations and dates. Check with the Pesticide Safety Education Program for details, such as which categories are available at each site. Preregistration is required at pested.unl.edu.

Commercial and non-commercial license training sessions will be conducted at these dates and locations. Recertification sessions begin at 9 a.m. and initial training sessions at 8:30 a.m.

Feb. 7, Scottsbluff: Panhandle Research and Extension Center (recertification)

Feb. 12, Scottsbluff: Panhandle Research and Extension Center (initial)

Feb. 21, Scottsbluff: Panhandle Research and Extension Center (recertification)

Feb. 26, Scottsbluff: Panhandle Research and Extension Center (initial)

Feb. 28, Scottsbluff: Panhandle Research and Extension Center (initial)

March 1, Scottsbluff: Panhandle Research and Extension Center (initial)

March 26, Scottsbluff: Panhandle Research and Extension Center (recertification)

April 11, Scottsbluff: Panhandle Research and Extension Center (initial)