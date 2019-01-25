Peterson Announces House Agriculture Subcommittee Chairs for the 116th Congress

WASHINGTON – House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson of Minnesota announced the election of the Chairs of the six House Agriculture Subcommittees following the Committee’s Democratic Caucus organizational meeting today in Washington.

David Scott of Georgia will chair the Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy and Credit.

Jim Costa of California will chair the Subcommittee on Livestock and Foreign Agriculture.

Marcia Fudge of Ohio will chair the Subcommittee on Nutrition, Oversight and Department Operations.

Filemon Vela of Texas will chair the Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities and Risk Management.

Stacey Plaskett of the U.S. Virgin Islands will chair the Subcommittee on Biotechnology, Horticulture and Research.

Abigail Spanberger of Virginia will chair the Subcommittee on Conservation and Forestry.

“I look forward to working with each of these talented Subcommittee Chairs,” said Peterson. “They bring a range of experiences and strengths to their work, and each is focused on how the work of their Subcommittee can further our efforts to bring practical solutions to the people we serve.”