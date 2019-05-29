Pheasants Forever Intensive Grazing Management

Intensive Grazing Management: This free tour will feature the working ranch of the Russ Sundstrom Family. The Sundstrom Family received the 2019 Nebraska Leopold Conservation Award. Topics include mob grazing, prescribed fire, cedar management, wildlife and more. See how the Sundstrom family incorporates wildlife benefits along with ranching practices, profitability and more. Lunch provided. This is the day after the NGLC Summer Grazing Tour just east of North Platte.

June 13, 2019 @ 9:30 am – 1:00 pm

Sundstrom Family Ranch

33260 Brady Moorefield Rd – Moorefield

NE 69039

Free

Go to the Nebraska Pheasants Forever website to pre-register. — http://nebraskapf.com/

Ron Bolze, Coordinator

Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition

301 E 7th St, Apt# 1

Chadron, NE 69337

Cell: 402 321 0067

ron@nebraskagrazinglands.org

Ron is a private contractor for NGLC