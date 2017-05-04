Phelps County Farmer directs AFGC Donation to Holdrege FFA Chapter

The America’s Farmers Grow Communities program will provide more than $3 million in financial support to nonprofits across the US in 2017

· Since 2010, the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program has given more than $26 million to more than 8,000 nonprofits across rural America.

Holdrege, NE May 4, 2017 – Phelps County farmer’s Randy & Linda Bialas have won the opportunity to direct a $2,500 dollar donation from the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund, to Holdrege FFA Chapter.

The Holdrege Chapter will use the funds to fund various leadership and chapter development opportunities for our chapter members. Funds will be used to sponsor chapter officers to COLT Conference, two members to Washington Leadership Conference along with a Chapter Member Retreat and Youth Farm Safety Camp in the fall of 2017.

“This grant will allow our chapter members to develop leadership skills through various programs and provide an educational opportunity for Phelps County Youth. Monsanto’s continued support of this funding is valuable to developing young leaders in the field of agriculture locally and across the nation.” said, Jeff Moore, Holdrege FFA Chapter Advisor.

The Grow Communities program’s purpose is to make a positive impact in farm communities by partnering with farmers to support the causes that are important to them in their communities. Each year, farmers enter for a chance to win a $2,500 donation that they direct to a local nonprofit.

Since the program began in 2010, farmers have directed more than $26 million in donations across a broad cross-section of organizations that reflect the makeup and character of rural America, including food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others.

“Farmers have directed funds to more than 8,000 community organizations across rural America since Grow Communities began,” said Al Mitchell, Monsanto Fund president. “Farmers are truly committed to this program because they see the difference the donation makes in their community.”

For more information or to see a complete list of the 2017 America’s Farmers Grow Communities recipients, visit www.GrowCommunities.com.

About America’s Farmers

The America’s Farmers campaign highlights the importance of modern US Agriculture through communications and community outreach programs that partner with farmers to impact rural America. To learn more, visit America’s Farmers at www.AmericasFarmers.com.

About the Monsanto Fund

The Monsanto Fund, the philanthropic arm of Monsanto Company, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where farmers and Monsanto Company employees live and work. Visit the Monsanto Fund at www.monsantofund.org.