Planting Progress Jumps Ahead Thanks to Drier Weather

Corn planting jumped to a slightly ahead-of-average pace and soybean planting caught up to the average pace last week thanks to drier conditions across the central U.S., according to USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report released Monday.

USDA estimated 71% of U.S. corn was planted as of Sunday, May 14, down from 73% a year ago but slightly above the five-year average of 70%. USDA also said 31% of U.S. corn was emerged, down from 41% a year ago and down from the five-year average of 36% emerged.

Soybean planting also jumped ahead with USDA reporting 32% of U.S. soybeans planted, down from 34% a year ago but even with the five-year average of 32%. USDA said 8% of U.S. soybeans were emerged, down slightly from 9% a year ago and from the five-year average of 9%.

While last week was a banner week for planting, the condition of the nation’s winter wheat crop didn’t fare as well in Monday’s report.

Fifty-one of the winter wheat crop was rated in good-to-excellent condition. USDA reported that 63% of winter wheat is headed, down from 66% a year ago, but up from the five-year average of 57% headed.

Meanwhile, U.S. spring wheat planting reached 78% complete as of Sunday, down from last year’s 87%, but above the five-year average of 73% planted. Forty percent of spring wheat was emerged, down from 57% a year ago and down from the five-year average of 44%.

In other crop reports, cotton was 33% planted, compared to 38% last year and 37% average. Rice as 83% planted and 73% emerged, compared to 86% and 755% last year and 81% and 65% on average.

Sorghum was 32% planted, slightly behind the five-year average of 35%. Barley was 78% planted and 42% emerged, compared to 88% and 65% last year and 79% and 50% on average. Oats were 91% planted and 72% emerged, compared to 93% and 79% last year and 87% and 71% on average.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Planted 71 47 73 70 Corn Emerged 31 15 41 36 Soybeans Planted 32 14 34 32 Soybeans Emerged 8 NA 9 9 Winter Wheat Headed 63 50 66 57 Spring Wheat Planted 78 54 87 73 Spring Wheat Emerged 40 21 57 44 Cotton Planted 33 21 38 37 Sorghum Planted 32 30 33 35 Oats Planted 91 79 93 87 Oats Emerged 72 59 79 71 Barley Planted 78 53 88 79 Barley Emerged 42 26 65 50 Rice Planted 83 76 86 81 Rice Emerged 73 65 75 65

National Crop Condition Summary (VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Winter Wheat 5 12 32 43 8 4 11 32 43 10 1 7 30 51 11 Oats 2 4 32 55 7 3 4 32 55 6 1 3 23 65 8

NEBRASKA

For the week ending May 14, 2017, temperatures averaged four to six degrees above normal, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Rainfall accumulations of an inch were common in Panhandle, southcentral, and southwestern counties, but limited to half an inch or less for the rest of the State. Dry, warm weather allowed farmers to make progress in corn and soybean planting. There were 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 3 percent very short, 14 short, 79 adequate, and 4 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 4 percent very short, 14 short, 78 adequate, and 4 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Corn planted was 78 percent, ahead of 71 last year, and near 76 for the five-year average. Emerged was 31 percent, near 28 last year and 34 average.

Soybeans planted was 37 percent, ahead of 27 last year, but equal to average. Emerged was 4 percent, near 3 last year and 7 average.

Winter wheat condition rated 2 percent very poor, 12 poor, 40 fair, 41 good, and 5 excellent. Winter wheat jointed was 94 percent, near 90 last year, and ahead of 76 average. Headed was 32 percent, near 31 last year, and ahead of 22 average.

Sorghum planted was 14 percent, near 12 last year, but behind 19 average. Emerged was 1 percent.

Oats condition rated 0 percent very poor, 0 poor, 15 fair, 81 good, and 4 excellent. Oats planted was 99 percent, ahead of 92 last year, and near 97 average. Emerged was 95 percent, ahead of 85 both last year and average. Jointed was 16 percent.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 3 poor, 29 fair,59 good, and 9 excellent.

Stock water supplies rated 1 percent very short, 3 short, 94 adequate, and 2 surplus.

KANSAS

Temperatures averaged two to six degrees above normal across the State, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Most of Kansas received additional rainfall, with many areas receiving an inch or more. While the recent rainfall has caused some planting delays, it has continued to improve pasture quality. There were 3.5 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture rated 0 percent very short, 1 short, 76 adequate, and 23 surplus. Subsoil moisture rated 0 percent very short, 3 short, 85 adequate, and 12 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Winter wheat condition rated 10 percent very poor, 17 poor, 29 fair, 38 good, and 6 excellent. Winter wheat headed was 84 percent, near 87 last year, but ahead of the five-year average of 68. Coloring was 8 percent, near 4 last year.

Corn planted was 60 percent, behind 78 last year and 72 average. Emerged was 34 percent, behind 49 last year and 42 average.

Soybeans planted was 16 percent, near 13 last year, but behind 20 average. Emerged was 4 percent, near 1 last year and 5 average.

Sorghum planted was 2 percent, equal to last year, and near 5 average.

Cotton planted was 2 percent, near 3 last year, and behind 12 average.

Sunflowers planted was 1 percent, near 0 last year and 2 average.

Alfalfa hay first cutting was 18 percent complete.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 3 poor, 18 fair,64 good, and 15 excellent.

Stock water supplies were 0 percent very short, 1 short, 75 adequate, and 24 surplus.