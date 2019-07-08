class="post-template-default single single-post postid-394541 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"
Poland wants China to open market further for exports

BY AP | July 8, 2019
Poland’s foreign minister says the country would like China to open up its market further to goods from Poland.

Jacek Czaputowicz spoke Monday following talks with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on intensifying political and business ties between the two nations.

Czaputowicz said the greatest challenge was balancing off the trade exchange and increasing Poland’s exports to China.

Of some $33 billion worth of Poland-China trade in 2018, Poland’s exports amounted to only $2.5 billion.

Poland is aspiring to be China’s key partner in Europe, as Beijing is developing its business ties across the world.

Czaputowicz and Wang also spoke on developing bilateral partnerships in transport, agriculture, tourism and finance.

