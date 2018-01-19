Police investigate cattle thefts in southeast Wyoming

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-285252 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
BY AP | January 19, 2018
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of $10,000 worth of cattle from a pasture in southeast Wyoming.

Lt. Don Hollingshead says nine head were taken from the Duck Creek Grazing Association between Aug. 1 and Oct. 20 southwest of Cheyenne.

Hollingshead tells KGAB-AM that the rustling incident at Duck Creek isn’t an isolated incident. In the past three months, about 30 cattle have been stolen from the area.

He says investigators don’t know if the cattle thefts are connected to the same perpetrators but they are looking at it.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
