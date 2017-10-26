Nebraska Politicians, Ag Groups Congratulate Ibach

The United States Senate approved Greg Ibach to serve as Under Secretary of Agriculture for Marketing and Regulatory Programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Secretary Perdue Statement on Confirmation of Greg Ibach Key USDA Post

“Greg Ibach will bring experience and integrity to his new role at USDA, and carries with him the knowledge he’s gained in the dozen years he has served as Nebraska’s Director of Agriculture. His expertise in a wide cross-section of agricultural issues will be invaluable to our customers: the farmers, ranchers, foresters, and producers of America. I look forward to working with Greg and urge the Senate to continue to act on other nominees who are awaiting confirmation.”

Gov. Ricketts Congratulates Greg Ibach on USDA Confirmation

“Congratulations to Greg on his confirmation as the USDA’s next Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs. Greg’s experience growing Nebraska will be a great asset to President Trump’s team. We look forward to partnering with him in his new role as we work to expand access to international markets for Nebraska’s quality agricultural and manufactured products and other goods.”

Senator Fischer Statement on Confirmation of Gregory Ibach

“I am thrilled to hear my friend and fellow Nebraskan, Greg Ibach, was just confirmed to serve as Under Secretary of Marketing and Regulatory Programs at USDA,” said Senator Fischer. “Greg’s deep knowledge, vast experience, and strong passion for agriculture, will serve America’s farmers and ranchers well. I know he will make Nebraskans proud, and I look forward to working with him to provide more certainty for the producers in this country who feed a hungry world.”

Congrats to Greg Ibach, the former Director of the NE Dept. of Ag, for being confirmed by the Senate. Good luck in your new role at USDA. pic.twitter.com/HZO7JXpROb — Rep. Don Bacon (@RepDonBacon) October 26, 2017

Many Nebraska agriculture organizations offered their congratulations to the long-serving Director of Agriculture.

Statement by Steve Nelson, President of Nebraska Farm Bureau

“As I’ve stated before, Greg Ibach is an outstanding choice to serve in the role of USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs. I want to publicly thank Greg for all the work that he has done for Nebraska Agriculture over the years. He has been a strong advocate for Nebraska farmers and ranchers and the members of our organization appreciate his efforts.”

“Greg is very much a farmer. He’s worn that hat and brought that voice throughout his service as Nebraska’s Director of Agriculture and that won’t change when he heads to Washington, D.C. We look forward to working with him in his new position and are confident he will be an asset to USDA and to American agriculture.”

Nebraska Cattlemen Congratulates Greg Ibach on U.S. Senate Confirmation

In his new role, Ibach will supervise the policy development and day-to-day operations of three federal agencies within USDA: Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), which facilitates the Animal Disease Traceability (ADT) program; the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS), which implements livestock mandatory price reporting (LMR); and the Grain Inspection, Packers, and Stockyards Administration (GIPSA), which oversees the marketing of livestock, poultry, meat, cereals, oilseeds, and related agricultural products.

“APHIS, AMS and GIPSA all have tremendous impact and importance to Nebraska’s livestock producers and Nebraska Cattlemen looks forward to working with Under Secretary Ibach in his new role,” said Troy Stowater, NC President.

NC also thanks Ibach for his 18 years of service with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA). After spending 6 years as the Assistant Director, Ibach transitioned into the Director role in June 2005. Under Ibach’s watch at NDA, nearly every sector of Nebraska agriculture experienced growth and expansion, including the state’s livestock industry. He has championed the state’s Livestock Friendly County program, and the number of counties receiving the designation continues to grow. He also is a strong supporter of the Nebraska Livestock Siting Assessment Matrix, and has tirelessly promoted the expansion of Nebraska beef into multiple foreign export markets, including Mexico, Canada, Japan, South Korea and China.