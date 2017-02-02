Pork Checkoff Offers Webinar on New FDA Antibiotic Rules

DES MOINES, IOWA – Feb. 2, 2017 – The Pork Checkoff will present “How to Succeed with the New Antibiotic Regulations,” a free online webinar on Feb. 21 at 1 p.m. CST for producers and allied-industry participants.

The 60-minute presentation will feature three veterinarians and will offer the opportunity for both live and pre-event questions. Speakers include Dave Pyburn, vice president of science and technology at the National Pork Board; Liz Wagstrom, chief veterinarian at the National Pork Producers Council; and Harry Snelson, communications director at the American Association of Swine Veterinarians.

The veterinarians will focus primarily on the major keys to successfully navigating and complying with the new antibiotic rules. They will give special attention to record-keeping protocols, how to maintain a valid veterinary-client-patient relationship and what to expect if you have an on-farm inspection.

“With the new FDA antibiotic regulations in effect for over a month, we felt it was a good time to get additional insights into what producers and veterinarians are experiencing at the farm level,” said Jan Archer, a North Carolina pork producer and president of the National Pork Board. “The webinar also offers producers a convenient way to ask the experts what they should do to fine-tune their antibiotic compliance as part of their overall stewardship efforts.”

Registration for the free webinar is now open at www.pork.org/antibiotics and clicking the webinar link.