Pork Checkoff seeks #RealPigFarming student team

The National Pork Board is seeking applicants for the 2019 student social forces team. The applications are open now through July 8 at Pork.org/SocialForces.

The social forces team will advocate for pig farming through social media usage. Selected applicants who successfully complete all outlined milestones will be eligible for a $500 scholarship.

“Last year, the team generated over 670 positive posts about pig farming in a five-month period,” said Claire Masker, director of sustainability communications for the National Pork Board. “This year, we anticipate more discussion about pig farming while the students expand their professional network.”

The Checkoff’s #RealPigFarming social media campaign gives pig farmers, academics, youth, veterinarians and allied industry members an opportunity to discuss today’s pork production across social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Applications are open to students, age 18 to 23, who are involved in the swine industry and who are pursuing a post-secondary degree. Applicants should understand the importance of pork production and have basic communication skills. The team is expected to be active from July through December.

“The student social forces team serves as another resource for consumers to ask questions about food safety, sustainability and other key areas,” Masker said. “The students play a key role in helping pork producers share their farms and to answer consumer questions.”

The team will gather at the National Pork Board in Des Moines, Iowa, in September. The meeting will expose students to the Pork Checkoff program, to communication strategies and to other aspects relative to advocacy and the swine industry.