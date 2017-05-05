Pork Industry Mourns Loss of Three in Czech Republic

The U.S. pork industry is mourning the tragic loss of three people in a motor vehicle accident this week in Prague, Czech Republic. Killed in the accident were Dr. Bob Morrison, a professor in the Swine Group with the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine; Pam Wetzell, wife of Dr. Tom Wetzell, a professional services veterinarian with Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, who was treated at a hospital and released; and Debbie Spronk, wife of swine veterinarian Dr. Gordon Spronk, who also was treated and released. Dr. Spronk, who works for the Pipestone System pork operation in Minnesota, is the brother of NPPC past president Randy Spronk. Jeanie Morrison, wife of Dr. Morrison, remains in a hospital in Prague. Drs. Morrison, Spronk and Wetzell were attending a swine health management conference in Prague. NPPC requests that the families be kept in the thoughts and prayers of all involved in the pork industry.