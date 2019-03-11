Pork Producers Set Resolutions on 2019 Important Issues

The annual business meeting of the National Pork Producers Council took place last week in Orlando, Florida. In looking ahead to the rest of 2019 and beyond, delegates at the Pork Industry Forum adopted several important policy issues they’ll be working on. African Swine Fever was top-of-mind for delegates.

They adopted a resolution on strengthening the pork industry’s efforts to prevent foreign animal diseases from entering the U.S. One of the many ways they’ll do this is working with USDA and the Food and Drug Administration on restricting imports of soy-based animal feed from countries with a high risk of transmitting foreign animal diseases.

They’ll also continue to work on changing the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Hours of Service Rules. Haulers must remain in their trucks when animals are loaded, which the NPPC says should not count towards their “on-duty” time. They also passed a resolution calling for the USDA and FDA to be transparent in their regulation of cell-cultured meat products.

“These resolutions reflect the concerns of the U.S. pork industry and the efforts we need to take to protect the livelihoods of producers,” says NPPC President David Herring. “NPPC will work with Congress, the Trump Administration, and others to tackle these and other issues important to our industry.”