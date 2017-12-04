Powerful Lineup of Seminars Announced for 2017 Nebraska Power Farming Show

The power of knowledge will be in full force at the 11th Annual Nebraska Power Farming Show, presented by Farm Credit Services of America and AgDirect, with 15 educational seminars scheduled throughout the show.

It all starts Tuesday, December 5th, with the seminars “Agronomy presentation by Ag PhD,” “Ag PhD Radio Show [LIVE recording],” “Saving the Family Farm: Farm Succession Planning, Estate Planning, Investments & Insurance,” “Lessons Learned from Producers: Habits of Confident, Effective Farm Marketers,” “Agronomy presentation by Ag PhD,” and “Ag PhD Radio Show [LIVE broadcast].”

Sessions scheduled for Wednesday, December 6th, include “La Nina on the Doorstep: Implications for the 2018 Crop Production Season,” “Unique Challenges Facing Farmers When it Comes to Estate Planning and Business Succession,” “BuildingOn: Learn about Home Construction and Financing on an Acreage,” “3 Reasons Why You Don’t Need Workman’s Comp,” and “Lessons Learned from Producers: Habits of Confident, Effective Farm Marketers.”

Sessions conclude Thursday, December 7th, with “La Nina on the Doorstep: Implications for the 2018 Crop Production Season,” “Unique Challenges Facing Farmers When it Comes

to Estate Planning and Business Succession,” “Lessons Learned from Producers: Habits of Confident, Effective Farm Marketers,” and “BuildingOn: Learn about Home Construction and Financing on an Acreage.”

The second largest indoor U.S. farm show, the Nebraska Power Farming Show will be held December 5-7 at the Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln, Nebraska. Show hours are 9 am to 5 pm Tuesday and Wednesday, and 9 am to 3 pm Thursday. Admission and parking at the Lancaster Event Center are FREE! For additional show information, visit nebraskapowershow.com.