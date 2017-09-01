UPDATED* President Trump Nominates Greg Ibach to Under Secretary of Agriculture for Marketing & Regulatory Programs

President Donald J. Trump today announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Gregory Ibach of Nebraska to be Under Secretary of Agriculture for Marketing and Regulatory Programs. Mr. Ibach earned his B.S. in Agriculture from the University of Nebraska with majors in Animal Science and Agricultural Economics. Mr. Ibach has been a visionary leader for Nebraska’s agriculture effectively supervising Departmental staff and programs, with the ability to analyze issues, develop strategies, and create solutions for domestic and global initiatives. Mr. Ibach has oversight of Nebraska’s plant and animal heath regulatory functions. He has been actively involved in foreign and domestic marketing and development activities. Mr. Ibach has been inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Agricultural Achievement and honored with the Service to Agriculture Recognition from the University of Nebraska- Lincoln, College of Agriculture Science and Natural Resources, among other honors. Mr. Ibach is the immediate past President of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture. Mr. Ibach and his wife, Teresa, have three grown children and live on their farm and ranch in Sumner, Nebraska.

Today, Governor Pete Ricketts congratulated Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Greg Ibach on the news that President Donald J. Trump intends to nominate Ibach as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs.

“During his twelve years as director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Greg helped grow Nebraska by building the Nebraska brand and Nebraska’s international trade relationships,” said Governor Ricketts. “Greg brings outstanding experience to this role. While we will miss Greg’s day-to-day presence here in Nebraska, he will continue to be a resource for Nebraska as we partner with him in his new role as well as a tremendous asset to the USDA and President Trump’s Administration. I urge the President to send his nomination to the U.S. Senate, and urge senators to take up his confirmation in a timely manner.”

USDA’s Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs includes Agricultural Marketing Service, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Grain Inspection Packers and Stockyards Administration. Governor Ricketts noted that Ibach will bring broad experience to this new role from his work with Nebraska’s animal and plant health programs as well as the livestock disease tractability program

Ibach, a lifelong rancher and farmer, has also been active in the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture since his appointment as NDA’s director in 2005 serving as chair of the marketing and international trade committee, animal and plant health committee, and, most recently, as president.

