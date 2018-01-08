President Trump Pledges to Work with Chairman Roberts for an On-Time Farm Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – After multiple meetings with President Donald J. Trump on issues of importance to rural America, U.S. Senator Pat Roberts, R-Kan., Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, today joined the President onstage at the American Farm Bureau’s 99th annual convention in Nashville, Tenn. An issue continually championed by Chairman Roberts, President Trump made his first public statement in support of crop insurance. “Here today is Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts,” said President Trump. “I’m looking forward to working with Congress to pass the Farm Bill on time, so that it delivers for all of you, and I support a bill that includes crop insurance.” President Trump hailed Chairman Roberts for his focus on farmers and ranchers, saying Roberts “loves the farmers,” and always asks, “what about the farmers?” in meetings. “Farmers and ranchers are the lifeblood of our rural communities and backbone of our country,” said Roberts.“It’s refreshing to see a President take such personal interest in the rural American constituency. President Trump has listened to my concerns on numerous occasions, as evidenced by today’s speech, and those concerns have certainly not fallen on deaf ears. I look forward to working with President Trump as we write the upcoming Farm Bill.” To a standing ovation, President Trump also touted the rolling back of numerous regulations, most notably the Environmental Protection Agency’s infamous ‘Waters of the U.S.’ (WOTUS) rule, which Chairman Roberts has fought against since its inception. “My Administration is in the process of rolling back a rule that hit our farmers and ranchers very, very hard – the terrible ‘Waters of the U.S.’ rule,” said President Trump. “We ditched the rule.” Click here to watch President Trump’s full remarks, including the signing of two executive orders to expand broadband access in rural America.