President Trump to Address AFBF Annual Convention

The American Farm Bureau Federation announced Tuesday that President Donald Trump will address the AFBF 99th Annual Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, next month.

AFBF President Zippy Duvall says AFBF is “honored to host our nation’s president,” in noting that Trump has said he would “make sure agriculture has a seat at the table” when it comes to top issues facing farmers and ranchers. Duvall says: “Now, it is our privilege to reserve a spot for him at our podium.” Duvall considers President Trump’s announced speech as a sign of the high regard in which the nation’s chief executive holds America’s farm and ranch families. The speech comes after three consecutive years of decline in farm sector profits as farmers are facing prolonged economic challenges. AFBF says action on key issues on the president’s agenda could help farmers turn the corner as they head into the new year.

George H.W. Bush was the last president to address the AFBF Annual Convention in 1992 in Kansas City, and before that, in 1990 in Orlando. The 2018 AFBF Annual Convention takes place January 5-10.