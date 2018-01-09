President Trump Wants an ‘On-Time’ Farm Bill with Crop Insurance

It’s been more than 25 years since a sitting U.S. President addressed the American Farm Bureau Federation. But President Donald Trump made up for lost time with a rousing speech yesterday at the Farm Bureau’s 99th annual meeting in Nashville.

From tax and trade to immigration and infrastructure improvements, he touched on a myriad of important issues during a 35-minute speech. Yet, it was his comments about farm policy and crop insurance that proved to be one of the afternoon’s biggest applause lines.

“I’m looking forward to working with Congress to pass the Farm Bill on time so that it delivers for all of you,” President Trump told the group of nearly 5,000. “And I support a bill that includes crop insurance.”

The President singled out Senator Pat Roberts (R-KS), a long-time champion for farm policy and crop insurance, and praised his relentless efforts on behalf of agriculture.

“We are working hard on the Farm Bill, and I think it’s going to go well,” he noted.

President Trump’s support of a strong farm safety net isn’t surprising, considering his opinion of America’s farm and ranch families. The President opened his remarks with these observations:

We’ve been working every day to deliver for America’s farmers just as they work every single day to deliver for us.

We know that our nation was founded by farmers. Our independence was won by farmers. Our continent was tamed by farmers, so true. Our armies have been fed by farmers and made of farmers. And, throughout our history, farmers have always, always, always led the way….

The men and women in this room come from different backgrounds and from all across our land, but each of you carries the same title that’s been proudly borne by patriots and pioneers, inventers and entrepreneurs. The title of, very proudly, American farmer. Thank you very much.

He also explained, “Our farmers deserve a government that serves their interest and empowers them to do the hard work that they love to do so much.”

Assuming Congress agrees, rural America should expect a strong Farm Bill sooner rather than later.

And that would provide lawmakers and President Trump the opportunity to take a victory lap next year. After all, the President promised the crowd that he would be returning next January to help the Farm Bureau ring in its centennial convention.