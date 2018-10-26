Producers in southwest Nebraska eligible for cover crop initiative

Ag producers in Frontier, Furnas, Harlan, Hayes, Hitchcock, and Red Willow counties are eligible to receive $61.20 per acre assistance for planting multispecies cover crops. Cover crops can be planted in the spring for a full growing season or after wheat or other summer-harvested crop, and grazing is allowed.

“Cover crops can be established on whole fields, partial fields, or as field borders. Cover crops planted as a field border can help with weed suppression and provide high quality forage when gleaning stocks,” said Eric Zach, ag program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The Regional Conservation Partnership Program’s Cropland Cover Initiative provides financial and technical assistance to ag producers who adopt multispecies cover-crop mixtures for improving soil health and wildlife habitat. Cost share is available for cover crop seed and planting.

“Cover crops provide a supplemental forage source, suppress weeds, improve moisture infiltration, boost soil organic matter, and provide habitat for wildlife,” Zach said.

The application deadline is Nov. 16.

This Cropland Cover Initiative is a partnership between the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Game and Parks, Pheasants Forever, Quail Forever and Nebraska Environmental Trust.

Interested producers can find more information at ne.nrcs.usda.gov or contact their local office to apply.