Projected Sorghum Acres Indicate Potential Shortfall to Meet Established Demand

LUBBOCK, Texas —In response to the March 31, 2017, U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service Prospective Plantings report, National Sorghum Producers CEO Tim Lust released the following statement:

“As we know from past years, this report is a survey of intentions weeks before the actual report. With recent weather events across four states, we feel confident there will be additional sorghum acres likely behind failed wheat and other crops. Relatively, demand for sorghum continues to rise, and expected ending stocks-to-use ratios are now down to 7.92 percent.

Current sorghum prices, like corn and wheat prices, are a reflection of our current economy and the situation farmers are facing with local basis. We also recognize our challenge in supplying growing domestic and export demand that continues to aggressively seek sorghum at-cost or above the corn price in more locations across the Sorghum Belt, particularly at export terminals. This is encouraging for our industry, and as our mission remains focused on maximizing sorghum producer profitability, we encourage farmers to evaluate the entire market and policy landscape as they make planting decisions this spring.”