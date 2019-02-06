Property Taxes, Trade, Broadband, Among Nebraska Farm Bureau 2019 Policy Priorities

The Nebraska Farm Bureau Board of Directors have set the organization’s policy priorities for 2019. Reducing Nebraska’s overreliance on property taxes, expanding markets for agricultural products, and improving broadband access across the state, are among the topics identified as organizational priorities for the year.

“There are numerous issues that impact farms and ranches. It’s important our organization focuses our time and resources on those that directly affect the ability of our members to be successful,” said Steve Nelson, Nebraska Farm Bureau president. “Whether we’re working at the state or national level, we’re working to serve members.”

Nebraska Farm Bureau’s state policy priority list includes:

Reducing Nebraska’s overreliance on property taxes.

Seeking a more balanced system to fund education.

Growing Nebraska’s livestock sector and value-added agriculture.

Expanding farm and ranch access to high quality broadband service statewide.

Proactive engagement on both state water quality and quantity issues.

Making sure regulations are workable for Nebraska farms and ranches.

Nebraska Farm Bureau’s national policy priority list includes:

Expanding markets for Nebraska agricultural products through international trade.

Reducing unnecessary regulations and working for regulatory reform.

Defending animal agriculture production and supporting policies to enhance profitability.

Implementation of the 2018 Farm Bill.

Ensuring farmers and ranchers are able to meet their labor/workforce needs.

Promotion and expansion of markets for renewable fuels, including E15.

“Working in these areas we can help create opportunities for our farms and ranches to prosper,” said Nelson.