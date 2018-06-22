PROTECTION RANCH WINS NATIONAL HONOR

The Beef Improvement Federation (BIF) recognized Woolfolk Ranch of Protection as Commercial Producer of the Year during the group’s annual convention last week in Loveland, CO. KLA nominated the ranch for the award.

Woolfolk Ranch is operated by the fourth and fifth generations of Woolfolks, including Kent, his wife Stephanie and their two sons, Tyler and Rylan. Tyler and his wife, Tara, and Rylan and his wife, Stephanie, currently are raising the sixth generation on the ranch.

The family operation includes an Angus-based cowherd, a feedyard and a custom-grazing business. These enterprises provide the diversification necessary to minimize risk and uncertainty. Although the operation is diverse in nature, the focus remains on the cowherd. Through wise utilization of natural resources and years of selective breeding, Woolfolk Ranch has developed an efficient cowherd that yields offspring targeted for high-quality markets. In addition, all cattle are moved horseback using low-stress handling practices. The Woolfolk family, while always looking for new management techniques and technology to improve cattle efficiency, still pride themselves on ranching traditions passed down from previous generations.

The mission of BIF is to improve the beef industry through performance evaluation. Each year, KLA nominates producers for national awards presented by the organization.