Public Hearing Scheduled for Proposed Amendments to Water Regulations

A public hearing will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, to consider the adoption of proposed amendments to regulations relating to consumptive use of water rights and to civil penalties for delinquent water use reports.

The hearing will be held in the first floor meeting room 124 of the Kansas Department of Agriculture building at 1320 Research Park Dr. in Manhattan. Individuals wishing to participate by teleconference may go to one of the four KDA field office locations in Garden City, Stafford, Stockton or Topeka on the date and time of the public hearing.

Proposed amendments are under consideration for the following regulations: K.A.R. 5-5-9, K.A.R. 5-5-10 and K.A.R. 5-5-16 (calculation of consumptive use of a water right) and K.A.R. 5-14-11 (civil penalty on a delinquent water use report). Copies of the notice of hearing and the proposed changes to these regulations are posted on KDA’s website at: agriculture.ks.gov/dwr.

For additional information about the public hearing, including directions for a field office location, please contact Ronda Hutton at KDA: 785-564-6715 or Ronda.Hutton@ks.gov. Written comments prior to the hearing may be submitted through July 24 by mail or via the KDA website at www.agriculture.ks.gov/PublicComment.

Persons who require special accommodations must make their needs known at least two days prior to the meeting.