Public Hearing Scheduled for Proposed Animal Health Regulations

A public hearing will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, to consider the adoption of proposed regulations. The hearing will be held in room 124 on the first floor of the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) building at 1320 Research Park Dr. in Manhattan, Kansas.

The proposed regulations are intended to streamline and consolidate six different subsets of existing regulations, and create uniform requirements for all licensees subject to the Kansas Pet Animal Act. The new proposed regulations are: K.A.R. 9-18-4 through 9-18-22 and K.A.R. 9-18-24 through 9-18-30. Proposed regulations to revoke are: K.A.R. 9-18-1 through 9-18-3, K.A.R. 9-19-12, K.A.R. 9-20-1 through 9-20-4, K.A.R. 9-21-1 through 9-21-3, K.A.R. 9-22-1 through 9-22-5, K.A.R. 9-24-1 through 9-24-3 and K.A. R. 9-25-1 through 9-25-15.

Persons who require special accommodations must make their needs known at least five days prior to the hearing. For more information, including special accommodations, copies of the regulations, or the economic impact statement, please contact Ronda Hutton, 785-564-6715. The regulations can also be found at the KDA website,agriculture.ks.gov/ProposedRegs, and comments can be submitted prior to the hearing.