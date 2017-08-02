class="post-template-default single single-post postid-251440 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Public Hearings Scheduled at the Upper Big Blue NRD

BY Upper Big Blue NRD | August 2, 2017
The Upper Big Blue NRD Board of Directors have scheduled two Public Hearings.  The first is the FY2018 Budget scheduled for Thursday, August 17, 2017, at 7:30 p.m., with the August NRD Board Meeting to follow.  A second Public Hearing for the FY2018 Tax Request is scheduled for Monday, September 18, 2017, at 7:30 p.m.  The September 18th date will also be the September NRD Board Meeting following the hearing.  

These Public Hearings will be conducted at the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District office building located at 319 East 25th Street, York, Nebraska.  The proposed budget and tax request for FY2018 continues to include safety measures for protecting District citizens and enhancing the delivery of quality services. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend these Public Hearings.

