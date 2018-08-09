Quinter Ranch To Host KLA/K-State Ranch Field Day Monday

Monday’s

Tyler and Kassie Remington will host(8/13) KLA/Kansas State University Ranch Management Field Day on their ranch near Quinter. The family grows feed for their cowherd on irrigated and dryland acreage, including cover crops and annual forages for grazing and silage.

Leading off the program will be K-State Agronomist John Holman and a panel of western Kansas producers, including Tyler Remington, Larry Manhart of Quinter and Charlie Kraus from Hays, who will talk about incorporating cover crops and annual forages into their grazing programs. Jami Seirer with the Kansas Forest Service at Hays will explain the process of renovating old or environmentally stressed windbreaks, as well as providing tips on managing wind and snow distribution. Agra View’s Amy Roeder and Steve Vollrath will share information about programs specifically for livestock producers through the USDA Risk Management Agency. KLA Chief Executive Officer Matt Teagarden will provide an overview of the state’s new cattle traceability pilot project.

The field day at Remington’s ranch will begin with registration at 3:00 p.m., feature the informational sessions starting at 3:30 p.m. and conclude with a free beef dinner at 6:45 p.m. All livestock producers and others involved in the business are invited to attend. For more information or directions to the event, click here.