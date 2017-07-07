class="post-template-default single single-post postid-246418 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Rabobank Issues Report on Declining Wheat Acres | KRVN Radio

Rabobank Issues Report on Declining Wheat Acres

BY Rabobank | July 7, 2017
Image courtesy of Twitter/@jp_gilp

Rabobank issued a report this week saying U.S. wheat acres have been on the decline for 35 years. This growing season, wheat acres are at their lowest point in 100 years.

Those lower acres over a long period of time are going to have some ripple effects. Raboresearch Grains and Oilseed Analyst Stephen Nicholson found that the decreasing number of planted acres is going to have a domino effect that will spill down the supply chain. Fewer acres means less supply available, which means more imports and higher prices for raw goods.

That’ll mean higher prices for consumer goods. Nicholson said the biggest decline has come in winter wheat acreage, primarily hard red winter. He says this is a concern for the baking industry as most bread flours are milled with hard red winter wheat.

Due to the lower number of HRW acres and a higher probability of production and/or quality issues, both hard red wheat prices and spreads between U.S. wheat classes are likely to be wider and more volatile in the future.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
