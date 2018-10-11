Ranchers Pleased to see USDA Appoint Chief of the U.S. Forest Service

WASHINGTON (October 10, 2018) – Ethan Lane, Executive Director of the Public Lands Council and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Federal Lands, released the following statement in response to Secretary Perdue naming Vicki Christiansen as Chief of the U.S. Forest Service:

“We are pleased to see the U.S. Department of Agriculture appoint a permanent Chief of the U.S. Forest Service. It is our hope that Chief Christiansen looks to the ranching community as a partner when addressing wildfire issues, conserving species like the Greater Sage Grouse, and restoring the role of the range program on Forest Service lands. When the Forest Service partners with the livestock community, our nation’s natural resources flourish.”